Boulder, Boulder County to provide regular…

News
Health

Boulder, Boulder County to provide regular coronavirus briefings

Boulder residents will have access to regular updates about coronavirus through city and county briefings starting this week.

Boulder County Public Health will host weekly virtual public health briefings at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting tomorrow. The sessions will focus on countywide trends, updates on public health guidance and other pandemic-related topics, according to a news release from the city of Boulder. Spanish interpretation will be available.

Boulder City Council members will receive a coronavirus update from public health officials and other organizations at the first city council meeting of each month at 6 p.m. Briefings last from 45 to 90 minutes. The next briefing will be at the Jan. 5 meeting, and Spanish interpretation will be available.

Boulder city officials also will host monthly coronavirus briefings that focus on the city’s response and local resources on the third Thursday of the month at 3 p.m. Advanced registration is required, and the first briefing will be on Dec. 17. The briefing will include information on the pandemic’s impact on local retail, safe holiday celebration ideas and an update on enforcement, according to a news release from the city.

The Boulder County Public Health briefings can be accessed by visiting boco.org/COVID19CommunityUpdates or at the department’s YouTube page. Boulder City Council meetings are streamed at bouldercolorado.gov/boulder8 or youtube.com/user/bouldercoloradogov.

To sign up for the city’s monthly coronavirus briefings, visit bouldercolorado.gov/community-briefings.

