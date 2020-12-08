Boulder County reports 137 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County reported 137 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Tuesday as hospitalizations and new cases continue to decline.

The county has reported 12,464 positive or probable coronavirus cases and 140 deaths to date. Five new hospitalizations were reported and the number of people currently hospitalized decreased to 66, the lowest in more than a month. There have been 370 people hospitalized for coronavirus in Boulder County to date.

University of Colorado Boulder reported seven new cases with no campus isolation spaces in use, for a total of 1,669 cases since Aug. 24.

St. Vrain Valley School District reported 38 active, confirmed coronavirus cases, split between 19 students and 19 staff members.

Boulder Valley School District reported four active confirmed or probable coronavirus cases.

Hispanic and Latinx people in Boulder County continue to be disproportionately affected by coronavirus, according to data updated by Boulder County Public Health on Tuesday.

Hispanic and Latinx people make up 14% of Boulder County’s population but represent 37% of coronavirus cases, 42% of hospitalizations and 16% of deaths.

White, non-Hispanic people make up 78% of the population, 59% of cases, 53% of hospitalizations and 77% of deaths.

Asian people make up 5% of the population, 2% of cases, 4% of hospitalizations and 4% of deaths.

Black people and American Indian or Alaska Native people each represent less than 1% of the population and less than 1% of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

People of other races represent 3% of the population, 1% of cases, less than 1% of hospitalizations and 2% of deaths.

Of 788 coronavirus cases reported last week, 52% were among white people, 41% were among Hispanic or Latinx people and 6% among people of other races.

Boulder Valley active cases

BVSD elementary schools

Emerald: 1

Kohl: 1

BVSD high schools

Broomfield / Ed Center: 1

St. Vrain Valley active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 1

Black Rock: 1

Central: 1

Columbine: 3

Fall River: 1

Grand View: 1

Legacy: 1

Northridge: 1

Prairie Ridge: 2

Rocky Mountain: 2

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 3

Coal Ridge: 1

Erie: 1

Mead: 1

Westview: 1

SVVSD high schools

Frederick: 4

Longmont: 1

Silver Creek: 3

Skyline: 2

Other campuses