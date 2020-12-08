GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County to offer businesses PPE,…

Business

Boulder County to offer businesses PPE, cleaning-supply package

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

To help local businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic, Boulder County is offering eligible small businesses a package of personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and sanitizers worth about $500.

Restaurants could also be eligible to receive $500 worth of to-go food containers.

To receive the packages, businesses must:

  • Be located in Boulder County.
  • Be open and operating.
  • Provide in-person services, which can include to-go or curbside delivery.
  • Employ fewer than 50 employees, currently, across all operations and locations.
  • Not be a publicly traded company unless it is a privately owned franchise.
  • Be owned by a Colorado resident who manages and/or is included in day-to-day operations and makes long-term business decisions.
  • Be current on all city, county, and state of Colorado accounts.

Business owners who meet these eligibility requirements can apply for packages of these materials starting Wednesday by visiting www.boco.org/C19-supplies and completing the online application and order form.

