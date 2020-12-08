French firm buys Boulder-based Colorado Photopolymer Solutions

French specialty chemical firm Arkema S.A. has acquired Boulder-based Colorado Photopolymer Solutions LLC.

CPS makes photopolymer resin compounds used in 3D printing.

“The project will foster the development of an integrated offering of customized and formulated additive manufacturing solutions to accelerate the design of turnkey solutions for the 3D printing market,” according to an Arkema news release.

Arkema plans to integrate CPS’ operations into its Sartomer business unit, which focuses on developing 3D-printing resins and Sar-Gel Blue, a chemical used to detect water in the bottom of fuel tanks.

The acquisition, terms of which were not disclosed, was completed this month.

