GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder-based oncology company Enliven…

Business

Boulder-based oncology company Enliven Therapeutics raises $55M Series A

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Enliven Therapeutics Inc., a Boulder-based cancer-drug developer, is exiting from stealth operations by announcing that it raised $55 million in its first funding round.

The Series A round includes an unspecified investment from the venture-capital arm of Swiss health-care company Roche Holding AG, the company said in a statement. Life science-focused venture-capital firms Orbimed Advisors LLC and 5AM Venture Management LLC also contributed to the round.

However, the company has not specified what exact types of cancers it’s seeking to address outside of targeting cancers with “suboptimal drugs,” or published its pipeline of drug candidates.

A representative declined to specify more details when reached by BizWest, and Enliven has yet to report its fundraising to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of Tuesday morning.

CEO Sam Kintz and Chief Operating Officer Anish Patel both previously worked at Stemcentrx, a San Francisco-based lung-cancer-drug developer that was acquired by AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) in 2016 for $5.8 billion in cash and stock.

Stemcentrx’s lung-cancer drug failed to pass Phase III trials last August, and AbbVie later took a $4 billion impairment charge on the acquisition.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Appliance Sales, Service And Parts In Loveland

    J. Day’s Appliance in Loveland is your destination for exceptional appliance sales, service and parts. They carry a full selection...
  2. It’s Time To Register Your Student

    It’s time to register your student for 2021 classes. Flagstaff Academy, the premier preK-8th grade public charter school with a...
  3. New Skylight Adds Natural Light

    In the dark of winter, natural sunlight in our homes is at a premium. A new skylight adds natural light...
  4. Practice The Art Of Giving Art

    Practice the art of giving art with a unique, creative gift from Independence Gallery. Share a bit of northern Colorado...
  5. Dermatology Care In Longmont And Estes Park

    Dermatology Center of the Rockies offers comprehensive dermatology care in Longmont and Estes Park. How healthy is your skin? Dermatology...