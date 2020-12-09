Boulder ending contract with director of climate initiatives

Boulder at the end of 2020 will end its contract with Steve Catanach, who for the past five years has worked on the city’s efforts to form its own electric utility and most recently led the climate initiatives department.

Jonathan Koehn, who currently serves as Boulder’s chief sustainability and resilience officer, will take over as interim director of the department while Boulder works on its strategic climate plan and decides on a path forward.

In a statement shared by Emily Sandoval, who works in media relations for Boulder’s climate initiatives department, Koehn said he’s learned a lot over the years by working with various climate experts in the community.

“I am eager to continue our department’s critical role in addressing the climate crisis, while designing collaborative and transformative solutions,” Koehn said in the statement.

As far as next steps, Communications and Engagement Director Sarah Huntley said there are several avenues the city could take. Interim City Manager Chris Meschuk could appoint Koehn to the permanent position. The city also could decide to post a job listing, to which Koehn and other candidates could apply.

Either way, Huntley expects the city to announce those steps in the second quarter of 2021.

It’s unclear how much Catanach knew of the city’s plans, but Huntley said “whenever you have somebody in a contract position, they fully understand that they’re not a permanent employee.”

She said the city always planned to reconsider the contract, which ends this year, after last month’s election. Voters approved a 20-year franchise with Xcel Energy. Although there are a few exit opportunities, the vote ended for now Boulder’s decade-long effort to form its own municipal electric utility.

In a separate statement from Sandoval, Catanach said it’s been an honor to work for Boulder and with the climate team.

“I’m confident that the outstanding group of individuals working to address our climate emergency will lead Boulder, the state and the country towards new and innovative ideas and initiatives,” Catanach said in the statement.

Huntley said the city was attracted to Catanach’s extensive knowledge about electric distribution and the system as a whole. He has more than three decades of experience in the electric utility industry. Catanach joined Boulder as a consultant in 2015 before being brought on as a contract employee in 2018.

Moving forward, Boulder could continue to use his services.

“It’s, in fact, possible that if we continue to need his technical know-how and insight that we could continue to contract with him as a consultant as part of the (Xcel) partnership,” Huntley said.