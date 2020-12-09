CU Boulder names first female chief information officer

University of Colorado Boulder is hiring a new chief information officer to lead the campus’ Office of Information Technology. The new officer will be the first woman to hold that position in the university’s history.

Marin Stanek has worked in IT at CU Boulder for nearly 20 years, most recently as an assistant vice chancellor and deputy chief information officer and as one of many focused on the campus’ rapid growth in online learning and virtual events since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Current Chief Information Officer Larry Levine is retiring Dec. 31, according to a university news release. Stanek will start in the role on Jan. 1.

“Working at CU Boulder over the past 20 years, I have grown into really appreciating and understanding how IT can act as an accelerant in supporting the campus mission,” she said. “Whether that is supporting student success or the research enterprise, technology is really the glue that can hold the campus together and it can make it more productive.”

The information technology office faced an enormous task in March: supporting thousands of instructors and tens of thousands of students who were switching to all online learning in a matter of days.

While there were many early mornings and late nights, Stanek said, there were also important lessons learned, like how to make decisions quickly and how essential it was to work cohesively with other campus departments.

“It was daunting, but some of the best conversations can be produced in times of stress. I’m really heartened by how people stepped up within the IT organization and across campus,” she said.

Stanek’s goals for the Office of Information Technology include creating a more seamless student experience with technology, maintaining a secure infrastructure for researchers and addressing issues of diversity and inclusion.

Stanek said becoming the campus’ first female chief information officer is an honor.

“Showing up with empathy and transparency will be critical to my success, and these characteristics can be a powerful combination for emerging leaders in IT, as well as with other fields,” she wrote in an email. “I have been blessed with mentors — both men and women –– who display these traits, and I aspire to living them as we face significant and tricky challenges that will test our abilities. While it’s actually very humbling to be the first of something, I recognize and appreciate that I arrived here because of the vision and hard work of those who came before me.”

Stanek was selected as the sole finalist for the job after an internal search launched in October, according to a campus news release.

“Marin is a capable and talented person with the knowledge, steady hand and people skills needed to navigate this crisis and others that may arise over the coming years,” Interim Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke said in a statement. “I have full confidence in her abilities and can’t wait to see what she will achieve.”