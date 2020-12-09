Keep the Lights On campaign raises $30K for struggling families

The Keep the Lights On Campaign, led by Namaste Solar Electric Inc. and Energy Outreach Colorado, raised $30,000 to help struggling families pay their electricity bills, according to a company news release.

“This entire process has demonstrated the power of pulling together as a community,” Namaste CEO Jason Sharpe said in the release. “We’re thankful that organizations like Energy Outreach Colorado exist and give us opportunities to come together and support Coloradans.”

Other contributors to the campaign include:

Moye White Advanced Energy Group.

Aurora Organic Dairy.

Amalgamated Bank.

Alpine Bank.

Premier Members Credit Union.

Rule 4.

Trebuchet Group.

Conscience Bay Co.

BSW Wealth Partners.

The Colorado Sound.

KUNC.

Wild Goose Filling.

IMA Financial.

