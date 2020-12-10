Despite tight market, home prices fall in November across much of NoCo, Boulder Valley

The residential real estate market remained remarkably tight across Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley in November.

Despite yearly lows in active listings in many of the local markets, prices dropped across much of the region, according to data released Wednesday from Information and Real Estate Services LLC, based in Loveland.

IRES tracks home sales in Boulder, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland/Berthoud, Greeley/Evans and Estes Park, all markets within Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Boulder prices stayed above $1 million in November, a month where the median home sold for $1,055,000. That’s up from $1,047,750 in October.

Active listings continued their downward trend. There were only 116 active listings in November, more than 30% fewer than the same month in 2019. There 59 homes sold in November and those homes spent an average of 63 days on the market.

Estes Park was the only other local market to post higher prices in November. The mountain town had median prices of $571,725 last month, up from $549,500 in October.

There were only 75 active listings last month, a quarter fewer than in November 2019. Of those, 28 homes sold in an average of 97 days.

Fort Collins saw median prices fall in November to $438,700, down from $460,000 in October.

Active listings, of which there were 356 were close to a yearly low in November. Of those, 225 sold in an average of 66 days.

Median prices slipped a bit in the Greeley-Evans market from $340,000 in October to $338,500 last month.

The 207 active listings was the lowest monthly total on the year and down more than 15% from November 2019. Of those 207 listings, 129 sold in an average of 54 days.

Longmont also saw prices fall last month. The city had a median sales price of $440,000 in November, down from $475,000 in October.

For the first time in 2020, Longmont saw only double-digit active listings with 92 for the month. Thats down nearly 50% from last November. Homes in Longmont sold in an average of 48 days.

Prices in the Loveland-Berthoud market also dipped from $445,000 in October to $424,900 last month.

The market posted a yearly low of 248 active listings in the month. There were 189 sales last month and those homes were on the market for an average of 56 days.

