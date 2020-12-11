Boulder County Health Coverage guides available to help residents with insurance enrollment

In an effort to help people select the right insurance for their families and their budget, Health Coverage Guides will be available Saturday and on weekdays to help people with enrollment.

The virtual enrollment event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and is hosted by Boulder County Housing and Human Services Health Coverage Guides, according to a Boulder County news release. People can also set up an appointment from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

To participate in a virtual program, Boulder County residents can call 303-441-1000 and select option 3 to leave a message to schedule a virtual appointment with an expert Health Coverage Guide.

The county said bilingual, unbiased Health Coverage Guides can help residents confirm they have the right coverage, highlight the available financial assistance and answer questions, the release said.

Open Enrollment for free, low-cost and subsidized health coverage through Connect for Health Colorado (Affordable Care Act private insurance market) ends Jan.15, the release said.

Most Coloradans can get health insurance through Connect for Health Colorado. Health coverage is widely available and statewide rates are more affordable than ever before, according to the release.

The release also said people who have recently experienced a job loss or reduction in income may be eligible for free, low-cost or subsidized health insurance. In 2020, the average monthly savings for health coverage for those who received financial assistance through Connect for Health Colorado was $370, the release said.

For more information on affordable health coverage, people can visit BoulderCountyHealthCoverage.org or send an email to HealthCoverage@BoulderCounty.org.