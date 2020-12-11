City shares information on flood mitigation, transportation in CU South briefing

Questions about transportation, development and flood mitigation guided the conversation in the first community briefing regarding the project known as CU South, which would annex land owned by the University of Colorado Boulder into Boulder city limits and designate a portion of it for flood mitigation.

Although conversations about the project have been ongoing for years, the briefing hosted Friday by the city and CU Boulder marked the beginning of the last phase of community engagement before the Boulder Planning Board and Boulder City Council vote on the annexation in 2021.

At 308 acres, the CU South parcel is the largest undeveloped site within the Boulder Valley that is eligible for annexation, Senior Planner Phil Kleisler said.

While the university tentatively plans to use the land, which it’s owned since 1996, for additional campus housing for upperclassmen and faculty and staff, as well as some recreational facilities, academic buildings and a multimodal transportation hub, CU Boulder has not yet developed an official site plan. In fact, CU Boulder Senior Strategic Advisor Frances Draper said in response to a question Friday that development at the site is at least five years out.

It’s unusual for the university to move forward with an annexation request such as this one before finalizing plans, Draper said. However, Boulder is looking to move forward quickly so it can begin work on a 100-year South Boulder Creek flood mitigation project. The university agreed to convey up to 80 acres to the city for this work, but it’s contingent on approval of the annexation.

The Boulder City Council in June agreed to move forward with the 100-year plan but wanted to continue exploring upstream mitigation efforts.

The CU South parcel, south of U.S. 36 and Foothills Parkway, was among the hardest-hit during the catastrophic flood of 2013 that killed four people, destroyed 345 homes and damaged hundreds more.

During Friday’s meeting, some questioned why the city would choose to pursue a 100-year flood mitigation plan instead of a 500-year one. Save South Boulder and PLAN-Boulder County oppose the annexation in its current form and have advocated for a 500-year flood mitigation plan rather than the 100-year one approved by council.

Other community groups, such as the South Boulder Creek Action Group, are in favor of the annexation and argue that the flood mitigation efforts cannot happen fast enough.

The city on Friday maintained the 500-year plan wouldn’t be possible, at least not without a significant cost.

“It’s really about the feasibility and what’s possible out there,” Director of Public Works for Utilities Joe Taddeucci said. “We just didn’t feel that a 500-year plan was possible. If there was a way to do it, we would be supportive.”

Additionally, one person asked about the flood mitigation project’s impact on the nearby Tantra Park area. The person mentioned hearing that the mitigation work could put Tantra Park at higher risk during a flood, but staff said that’s not the case.

“One of the criteria for our flood mitigation design is (that) we cannot negatively impact the floodplain upstream or downstream of the project,” Engineering Project Manager Brandon Coleman said in response to the question. “We can’t create a rise. We also can’t add additional people to the floodplain who aren’t already in the floodplain.”

Regarding the South Boulder Creek flood mitigation project, the City Council is set to learn more about an upstream alternatives analysis in a Jan. 5 meeting.

Some people on Friday asked about the project’s impact on traffic and noted the area can be congested, even without additional campus housing on site. But transportation is an issue that’s yet to be settled, considering a transportation study that looks at road capacity and how various land use scenarios might impact that is underway.

In November the council voted to have Boulder’s Transportation Advisory Board weigh in on the CU South project. It will hear more in a meeting Monday. Although the TAB advises the city on community transportation issues, it doesn’t automatically weigh in on land use cases. The City Council has to agree to allow it to do so.