Wildfire Recovery Act could help communities, like Boulder County, get more federal support for fire recovery

Boulder County would be among communities seeing an increased federal share to help with wildfire recovery, if a bill introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives this week gets approval from the country’s leaders.

Congressman Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, introduced the Wildfire Recovery Act on Thursday, according to a news release from his office. The legislation, if approved, could increase the federal share in the Fire Management Assistance Grants beyond the current 75% allotment, with communities currently paying 25% of the cost share.

Fire Management Assistance Grant funds help cover firefighting expenses — like field camp expenses, equipment use, repair and mobilization, according to the release.

Local communities impacted by the CalWood Fire, the county’s largest fire in history, have been authorized to receive funding through the Fire Management Assistance Grants. The fire, which sparked Oct. 17 near Jamestown, destroyed 10,106 acres. The fire also damaged a total of 27 properties. Hundreds were evacuated as the fire burned swiftly. The blaze was 100% contained Nov. 14.

Through the grants, the state can submit receipts and receive reimbursement for 75% of the costs to fight fires. The Wildfire Recovery Act would grant flexibility to raise the federal cost-share above 75% when the wildfire reaches a qualifying threshold, to bring more resources to Colorado communities, the release said.

Deb Gardner, chairwoman of the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners, said federal partnership will be important as climate change increases the frequency and severity of extreme wildfires.

“Recovering from these events is costly, and the federal government is an essential partner in that process,” Gardner said in the release. “This legislation will give FEMA the flexibility to provide communities that have been especially hard-hit with the resources they need to fully recover.”

Neguse said his constituents in Colorado’s 2nd congressional district have experienced a devastating wildfire season. He said the bill’s aim is to ensure that in extreme circumstances, the state and local governments are able to receive increased support from the federal government, according to the release.

“It’s essential that they have the full extent of federal resources available for recovery,” Neguse said in the release.

Gov. Jared Polis said he’s seen firsthand how devastating wildfires can be to communities, businesses and families.

“This legislation would drastically improve the ability of state and local governments to respond to these disasters and speed up the recovery process,” Polis said in the release.

The East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires, which burned throughout the 2nd district, are also eligible to receive Fire Management Assistance Grants to assist in recovery efforts, the release said.

After its introduction Thursday, a hearing in the Transportation Transportation & Infrastructure Committee will be the next step to move the bill forward, Neguse’s office said.