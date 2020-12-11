GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

What Coloradans streamed the most during 2020…

NewsColorado News

What Coloradans streamed the most during 2020 after 9 months of quarantine

A still from Season 3, episode 10 of “GLOW,” Netflix’s most-streamed show in Colorado this year, according to a new report. (Provided by Netflix)
By | theknow@denverpost.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

If you thought you couldn’t stare at a screen any more than you already have this year, think again.

The arrival of the holidays typically portends increased screen time, thanks to colder weather and the once-a-year-programming, premieres, video games and new, TV-connected gear that draws us to our high-def overlords.

But after nearly nine months of real quarantine, and virtual living, what do we have to show for our viewing habits? A number of new studies have named each state’s favorite titles and Christmas movies on streaming services. Here are some takeaways from their reports.

Coloradans’ most-watched Netflix show of 2020 was “GLOW, beating out the “Tiger King” series that gripped viewers earlier this year, the acclaimed, locally produced documentary “The Social Dilemma” and the Granby-based documentary “Tread.” The only other states where the women’s wrestling dramedy reached No. 1 were Wyoming, Nebraska and West Virginia. (New Mexico’s most-watched Netflix show, perhaps unsurprisingly, was “Breaking Bad”).

That’s according to highspeedinternet.com, which analyzed the most popular shows using Google Trends data and Portland, Ore.-based Digital Trends. Colorado’s most-watched Netflix show in 2019 was “Unbelievable,” and before that (regardless of platform) it was Comedy Central mainstay and Colorado-based animated sitcom “South Park.”

“Netflix continues to dominate the streaming-service scene, with 193 million viewers and over $20 billion in revenue (as of 2019),” the report stated. “To keep growing, Netflix planned on adding as many as 113 new Netflix shows in 2020.”

The top Netflix show nationally, for the second year in a row, was “The Umbrella Academy.” Fans watched more than 3 billion minutes of the superhero series during the first week of the Season 2 release in August, the report said.

Coloradans’ most-watched 2020 show on HBO Max, the fast-rising streaming service, was “Friends” – NBC’s enduring, post-“Seinfeld” sitcom, according to highspeedinternet.com. That show was also the top-streamed series in the U.S. earlier this year, according to CableTV.com.

Colorado did not make the list of states paying either the least or most for high-speed internet. Wyoming, unfortunately, topped the latter, paying the most of any state for access with an estimated $7.84 per megabits per second (Mbps). Compare that to Rhode Island, which paid 63 cents per Mbps.

Colorado at least placed in the Top 10 list of states with the fastest internet access, coming in at No. 8 with an average of 70.9 Mbps. (Maryland claimed No. 1, with 84.1 Mbps.)

It’s too early to tell which Christmas movie was Colorado’s favorite for 2020, but a new Google-backed report from Click Cupid pegged it as “Die Hard” for the last three years running. From 2017 to 2019, Coloradans joined states such as Texas, Nevada, Montana and Oregon in their embrace of the Bruce Willis action-classic, which has been steadily gaining ground against favorites such as “A Christmas Story” and “Carol.”

Denver also led national markets in several Nielsen reports tracking the biggest increases in viewing habits during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The first big jump happened the week of March 16, making Denver No. 2 in the U.S. for total TV usage behind Austin, Texas, for the percentage increase over the previous week (21.7%).

The Mile High City was second only to Chicago in a Nielsen report comparing internet-connected device usage gains for the week of March 23, as compared with the week of March 2. Denverites drove a 78% increase at the time.

Those numbers have fallen into line with similar-sized cities in recent months, according to Nielsen data.

The Know

The entertainment site of The Denver Post
