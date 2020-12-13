GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports 70 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Sunday reported 70 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

To date, there have been 13,073 positive or probable coronavirus cases, according to the county’s online dashboard. The death toll remains at 143. There have been 374 people hospitalized.

The University of Colorado Boulder, which didn’t update its online dashboard Sunday, reported that testing Friday revealed four positive cases out of 204 diagnostic tests. The university also took 369 monitoring tests. Since the start of the semester Aug. 24, there have been 1,693 positive tests.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there have been 288,193 coronavirus cases. There have been 3,958 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 3,012 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 16,126 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 1,955,606 people tested.

