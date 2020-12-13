GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Man killed in early morning crash on Colo. 119

NewsColorado News

Man killed in early morning crash on Colo. 119

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A 20-year-old Boulder man died after crashing a gray Jaguar into the creek early Saturday morning on Colo. 119 west of Boulder.

Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Ivan Alvarado said the man, whose identity has not been released, went off the road at the 35 mile marker of Colo. 119 at about 4:15 a.m. The car came to rest in the creek.

The man, who was the only person in the car, was taken to Boulder Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Alvarado said.

He said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Local End-Of-Year Giving

    The Longmont Chorale has presented concerts for our community since the 1930s—and we will continue this tradition as soon as...
  2. Lavish Pedicures And Manicures

    Pedicures and manicures are relaxing and a great way to make the nails, hands and feet look and feel better....
  3. Outstanding Memorials For Veterans

    Landmark Monuments believes it is an honor to serve military families in Wyoming. They are compassionate partners in creating outstanding...
  4. Funeral Home In Frederick

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary  is the funeral home in Frederick for families who want to honor their loved one with...
  5. Comfortable Apartment Homes In Boulder

    Habitat Apartments is the address for some of the most comfortable apartment homes in Boulder. There are eight floor plans...