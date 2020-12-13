Man killed in early morning crash on Colo. 119

A 20-year-old Boulder man died after crashing a gray Jaguar into the creek early Saturday morning on Colo. 119 west of Boulder.

Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Ivan Alvarado said the man, whose identity has not been released, went off the road at the 35 mile marker of Colo. 119 at about 4:15 a.m. The car came to rest in the creek.

The man, who was the only person in the car, was taken to Boulder Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Alvarado said.

He said the cause of the crash is under investigation.