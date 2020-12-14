Boulder County adds 11 deaths from the coronavirus, 82 new cases Monday

Boulder County recorded 11 new coronavirus deaths and 82 cases Monday as the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine were trucked across the state.

Monday marks the county’s first double-digit recorded deaths from the virus. To date, 154 residents have died from the virus, and 13,155 residents have contracted the virus.

The 11 deaths reported Monday involved people whose ages ranged from their 60s through 90s, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said.

All but two of these individuals were residents of a long-term care facility. Goussetis said 10 of the 11 people died between Dec. 10 and Dec. 14, while the health department was just notified of one resident who died Nov. 23.

The number of people currently hospitalized on Monday also jumped to 85, up from the 71 people that were hospitalized Friday. The number of people currently hospitalized peaked Nov. 30 at 131, and from there slowly decreased to 66 people hospitalized Dec. 8. Since then, the number is again trending upward. County data shows there have been 377 residents hospitalized with the virus to date.

The University of Colorado Boulder’s coronavirus dashboard does not update Mondays. As of Friday, there have been 1,693 positive on-campus cases that returned from 14,596 diagnostic tests and 70,133 monitoring tests. There are no on-campus isolation spaces in use.

Boulder Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows four positive cases, one symptomatic case pending test results and one probable case.

St. Vrain Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows 21 active cases, 14 among students and seven among staff. There have been 509 cumulative positive cases, 354 among students and 155 among staff.

County data shows 240,858 residents have been tested for the virus, and the current five-day average percent of positive tests is 5.2. Last Monday, the five-day average percent of positive tests was 7.2.

The five-day average of new daily cases is 90.2, the lowest it’s been since Oct. 30, state data shows.

Data updated Monday shows that of the county’s cases, 5,221 have been reported in Boulder, and 4,519 have been reported in Longmont. There have been 1,045 cases in Lafayette, 529 in Louisville, 201 in Superior, 262 in Erie, 53 in Lyons, 18 in Nederland, and 1,003 in unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in eight people experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 4,904.4 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 4,707.6 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 3,609.7; in Louisville, the rate is 2,497.4; in Lyons, the rate is 2,565.3; in Erie, the rate is 2,328.7; in Superior, the rate is 1,532.1; in Nederland, the rate is 1,159.8; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 2,256.6.

Statewide, there have been 291,104 positive or probable cases. There have been 3,969 deaths among the cases, and 3,086 of those deaths were because of the coronavirus. There have been 16,174 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 1,968,881 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder Valley active cases

BVSD elementary schools

Halcyon: 1

Kohl: 1

Peak to Peak Charter: 1

BVSD high schools

Broomfield: 1

BVSD Departments

Ed Center: 1

The dashboard notes the Broomfield case and Ed Center case are the same person.

St. Vrain Valley active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 1

Black Rock: 1

Central: 1

Columbine: 1

Fall River: 1

Legacy: 2

Lyons: 1

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 2

Trail Ridge: 1

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 1

Frederick: 1

Niwot: 2

Silver Creek: 1

Other campuses