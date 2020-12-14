GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Boulder appoints new music dean

University of Colorado Boulder Professor John Davis will be the next dean of the College of Music, according to a campus news release issued Monday.

John Davis is the new dean of the College of Music at University of Colorado Boulder.

Davis is currently a jazz studies professor and senior associate dean of the college. He will begin the new role on Jan. 1. Dean Robert Shay has been in the job since 2014 and will return to a faculty position.

“I am honored by this appointment beyond words,” Davis said in a statement. “I am eager to begin work with our faculty, staff, students, alumni, donors and loyal audiences to help the College of Music realize its highest aspirations as a world-class center of music study, research and performance.”

Katie Langford

