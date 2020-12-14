Impact on Education provides Student Academic Support grants

Manhttan Middle School counselor Zennia Jennie turned to Impact on Education while trying help three students who weren’t engaging as the district switched to online only instruction in November.

The Boulder Valley School District’s foundation provided money from a new Student Academic Support Fund to cover the cost of the district’s school age child care program for those students. It’s working so well, Jennie said, she wants to add two more students.

“For some kids, trying to learn through a screen doesn’t really work for them,” she said. “With school age care, an adult can help kids get to their classes while being online. This just provides more structure and that human connection they’re missing. They’re showing up to class, and they’re doing a lot better.”

Impact on Education began the Student Academic Support Fund at the start of October, with up to $55,000 available to schools. Impact also is continuing to support the district’s food distribution program and technology access efforts through its Critical Needs Fund.

Along with providing financial assistance to more families for the school-age child care program, the Student Academic Fund is supporting various requests from schools for software purchases and additional instructional time.

“This fund lets us focus on more specific, individualized needs,” said Impact Executive Director Allison Billings. “We’re nine months in, and this is still going on. There are still families in crisis, kids in crisis. It’s a really hard year for a lot of students for a lot of reasons.”

Districtwide, Boulder Valley Reading Director Michelle Qazi received money through the fund to buy software licenses for the Raz-Kids reading program for about 25 special education teachers.

“A lot of our teachers love Raz-Kids,” she said. “It puts virtual books in the hands of kids. They have books in Spanish. Teachers can access lessons and activities. It’s just a great product.”

But, she said, the district only had enough money to buy licenses for classroom teachers and reading interventionists, leaving out special education teachers.

“Because everybody is teaching virtually, everybody wanted access,” she said. “That’s when Impact on Education stepped in and said, ‘We can help.’ “

Anabel Rafoul, assistant principal at Lafayette’s Escuela Bilingüe Pioneer Elementary, asked for money to pay paraeducators to help 16 fourth and fifth grade students who are using two online programs. The programs give the students extra math and literacy help.

“We have students who need extra support to access those programs and resources,” Rafoul said. “They have an adult guiding them through the week.”