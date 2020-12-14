GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Noodles serves up agency of record role to…

Latest Headlines

Noodles serves up agency of record role to Fortnight Collective

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Fortnight Collective LLC, a Boulder-based advertising firm, has been selected by Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS), headquartered in nearby Broomfield, to serve as the fast-casual chain’s agency of record in 2021.

“Noodles brought on Fortnight Collective amid the pandemic, seeking an agile creative agency to adapt to shifting consumer needs and deliver advertising that generates awareness, builds brand loyalty, and evokes a positive emotional connection from current and future consumers,” according to a Noodles news release.

Noodles campaigns spearheaded by Fortnight include the revamped National Mac & Cheese Day and launches of Perfect Bowls and Family Meals products.

“We couldn’t be happier to continue what we started this year with Noodles & Co.,” Fortnight CEO Andy Nathan said in the release. “The team dynamic has been very strong and Noodles’ commitment to their guests is inspiring. We are both very committed to the partnership and growing the brand together.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Latest Headlines

  1. These Apartments Live Big

    Enjoy exceptional apartments in a gated community at The Shores at McIntosh Lake. Spacious floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, gas...
  2. Reflexology And Bodywork

    Blooming Massage offers expert reflexology and bodywork sessions that can enhance and sustain your quality of life. Reflexology is a...
  3. Compassionate Memory Care In Longmont

    AltaVita Memory Care Centre provides compassionate memory care in a safe and secure community. The staff takes personal accountability and...
  4. Local End-Of-Year Giving

    The Longmont Chorale has presented concerts for our community since the 1930s—and we will continue this tradition as soon as...
  5. Lavish Pedicures And Manicures

    Pedicures and manicures are relaxing and a great way to make the nails, hands and feet look and feel better....