Noodles serves up agency of record role to Fortnight Collective

Fortnight Collective LLC, a Boulder-based advertising firm, has been selected by Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS), headquartered in nearby Broomfield, to serve as the fast-casual chain’s agency of record in 2021.

“Noodles brought on Fortnight Collective amid the pandemic, seeking an agile creative agency to adapt to shifting consumer needs and deliver advertising that generates awareness, builds brand loyalty, and evokes a positive emotional connection from current and future consumers,” according to a Noodles news release.

Noodles campaigns spearheaded by Fortnight include the revamped National Mac & Cheese Day and launches of Perfect Bowls and Family Meals products.

“We couldn’t be happier to continue what we started this year with Noodles & Co.,” Fortnight CEO Andy Nathan said in the release. “The team dynamic has been very strong and Noodles’ commitment to their guests is inspiring. We are both very committed to the partnership and growing the brand together.”

