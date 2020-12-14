Sheltair opens additional hangars at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

Sheltair Aviation Services LLC has fully opened its buildings at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport by making the final changes to the hangar and office space.

Sheltair opened a 10,400-square-foot terminal at the airport in September, which was constructed alongside the hangar and office over the past year. The 31,050-square-foot hangar and 4,455-square-foot office were mostly complete in September, but were missing elements such as a fire-suppression system in the hangar.

The project also included 11 acres of apron space for passenger loading and unloading and maintenance.

The Florida-based Sheltair operates 17 other fixed-base operator properties, with all prior projects based east of the Mississippi River.

