Cannabis company to expand its Colorado production operations

Slang Worldwide, a cannabis consumer-packaged-goods company, is expanding its operations in Colorado and plans to create 43 new jobs.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade said in a statement Monday that the company has 75 employees in its Denver office, its U.S. headquarters, and in Boulder, which will expand.

“Colorado’s cannabis industry offers strong growth potential and this move speaks volumes about our state’s cannabis industry and community as a whole,” Gov. Jared Polis said.

Betsy Markey, executive director of the economic development office, said Slang provides additional connections between Colorado cannabis suppliers and broader consumer markets while expanding the state’s production and research and development profiles.

“Colorado was already a core market for us, so with these incentives from the state it only made sense for us to double down on our commitment to the place that so many of us, including myself, call home,” said Chris Driessen, president and CEO of Slang Worldwide.

The new jobs will have an average wage of $75,000 and include lab technician, project management and other production positions. Colorado competed with California and Oregon for the jobs and facility expansion.