Stockholder suit objects to Xilinx, AMD acquisition

Xilinx Inc. (Nasdaq: XLNX), a California-headquartered integrated circuits and computer processor maker with a large operation in Longmont, is being sued by a stockholder who claims insufficient financial data has been provided in advance of a planned acquisition by Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: AMD).

The suit, filed by plaintiff Stephen Hale last week in U.S. District Court in Denver, names Xilinx’s board of directors as defendants. It accuses the firm and its leaders of providing stakeholders with a financial disclosure package that “omits and/or misrepresents material information,” according to the complaint.

Specifically, the suit claims Xilinx, which has about 200 workers in a 135,000-square-foot facility on Logic Drive, has failed to disclose data including all line items underlying revenue, unlevered free cash flow and net income projections.

Detailed financial statements are “material because it would provide the company’s shareholders with a basis to project the future financial performances of the company and combined company and would allow shareholders to better understand the financial analyses performed by the company’s financial advisors in support of their fairness opinions,” Hale’s attorneys argue. “Shareholders cannot hope to replicate management’s inside view of the future prospects of the company. Without such information, which is uniquely possessed by defendants and the company’s financial advisors, the company’s shareholders are unable to determine how much weight, if any, to place on the company’s financial advisors’ fairness opinions in determining whether to vote for or against the proposed transaction.”

Hale’s suit demands the acquisition be halted until all pertinent information is available to stockholders.

Such lawsuits are common during the acquisition process of publicly traded companies.

A Xilinx spokeswoman replied to a request from BizWest for comment but no additional information was provided prior to publication.

AMD, a large, multinational semiconductor company, announced in October its intent to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at $35 billion. The deal is expected to close in 2021.

“Our acquisition of Xilinx marks the next leg in our journey to establish AMD as the industry’s high performance computing leader and partner of choice for the largest and most important technology companies in the world,” AMD CEO Lisa Su said in a statement when the acquisition plans were announced. “This is truly a compelling combination that will create significant value for all stakeholders, including AMD and Xilinx shareholders who will benefit from the future growth and upside potential of the combined company.”

