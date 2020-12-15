Boulder County coroner IDs Denver man who died in Colo. 119 crash

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the Denver man who died in a crash in Boulder Canyon on Saturday as Connor Thompson, 20.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said Thompson was driving a 2020 Jaguar on Colo. 119 about 4:15 a.m. Saturday toward Boulder when the vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and went off the left side of the road near the 35-mile marker.

The car landed on the driver side before coming to rest on its roof, with Thompson inside submerged in the creek.

Thompson, who was the only person in the car, was taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Colorado State Patrol, but Lewis said at this time investigators do not think speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Lewis said the road was wet, but investigators did not note any other adverse weather conditions at the time of the crash.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will also conduct an investigation to determine the cause and manner of death.