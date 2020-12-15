Developer plans diverse Longmont project

Longmont planning officials are set this week to review a proposal for an unconventional mixed-use development near the Vance Brand Airport that emphasizes sustainability and inclusion.

Developer TreeLine Homes Inc. plans to build a diverse array of commercial and residential housing types on a roughly 16-acre, agricultural parcel north of Nelson Road and east of Airport Road.

Originally, the site was thought to be ripe only for light industrial and commercial uses, according to a memo provided to planners by ModernWest’s architects. But with recent changes to the city’s land use tables relating to mixed-use/employment zoning designations, the developer “has an amazing opportunity to present a project more in line with the city of Longmont’s comprehensive plan,” the memo said. “The proposed concept plan amendment will allow for a more sustainable and resilient project that provides a diversification of uses and businesses, allows for onsite residential, provides community benefits, and generates a supportable density within walking distance to transit services and multiuse bike and pedestrian networks.”

Planning documents show ModernWest could include 153,940 square feet of light industrial space, 20,620 square feet of commercial space, 38,860 square feet of office space, 156 apartments, 29 townhomes and 156 tiny homes.

Build out is expected to take until 2025, planning documents show.

TreeLine Homes representatives did not respond to requests for comment and additional information on the ModernWest project.

The ModernWest project has garnered support from both the Rocky Mountain Institute and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory based on the developer’s early commitments to sustainability through innovative building designs.

ModernWest is expected to serve as a case study in NREL’s Guidebook to Sustainable Development, planning documents show.

“NREL is supporting the work with the ModernWest project team and stakeholders in order to assess and develop resources needed to resolve barriers and create replicable processes to support future net zero energy district efforts,” NREL officials wrote in a letter to Longmont city leaders. “The ModernWest development has the potential to be a model for future sustainable district-scale development. In particular, the team will be evaluating the benefits of highly insulated and well-sealed multifamily building design strategies that will both reduce peak heating and cooling loads but also result in a superior acoustical envelope to limit sound transfer from exterior sounds to the interiors, as well as sound transmission from residence to residence.”

Plans for ModernWest are scheduled for a public hearing Wednesday during the Longmont Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

