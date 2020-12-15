Pamela Meadows to ‘take risks and be daring’ as BMoCA’s new museum curator

After searching the nation for qualified applicants to step into the role of museum curator, Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art has selected Pamela Meadows as its latest hire.

Meadows, who will start her new position at BMoCA on Jan. 4, has a wealth of curatorial experience. She previously served as the director and curator of the University of Northern Colorado Galleries in Greeley.

Her career has taken her to both coasts, as she has helped cultivate exhibitions at The Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, Find & Form Space in Boston, The Samek Art Museum at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania, San Francisco’s Diego Rivera Gallery and the Receiver Gallery, and Massachusetts’ The New Art Center and Montserrat Galleries.

Meadows will work with museum director David Dadone to help the continued evolvement of the venue that has served the Boulder community since 1972.

In a press release, Meadows stated, “I am honored to join Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art and to work alongside Dadone and the team. I look forward to expanding existing partnerships with artists, organizations and community members, in conjunction with presenting the Boulder community exceptional contemporary art. As curator, I seek to embrace both global and local perspectives, take risks and be daring in my curation to bring our community unexpected, thought provoking and accessible artistic experiences.”

Meadows received a Masters in Exhibition and Museum Studies from the San Francisco Art Institute and a bachelor’s degree in Art History and Museum Studies from Juniata College in Pennsylvania.

Through her curation work she said in a release that she aims to create immersive, site-specific, conscious art exhibitions that are every bit as engaging as they are contemporary.

BMoCA, 1750 13th St., Boulder, is open by appointment only Tuesday through Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.