Wild Goose Filling acquired

Wild Goose Canning Technologies LLC, which does businesses as Wild Goose Filling, was recently acquired by food service industry equipment conglomerate Middleby Corp. (Nasdaq: MIDD).

Wild Goose makes food and beverage packaging systems.

“Wild Goose Filling is the domestic market leader in craft beverage filling and canning. The company has industry-leading technology serving the fast-growing craft beverage market, which includes beer, seltzer, cold brew and kombucha, and is also well-positioned in other attractive niche markets,” Middleby CEO Tim FitzGerald said in a prepared statement.

