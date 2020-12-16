CU Regents appoint new treasurer, interim university counsel

University of Colorado’s Board of Regents appointed a new system treasurer and interim university counsel during a special meeting Wednesday.

The board unanimously voted to hire Tony Vu as the CU system’s new treasurer, chief investment officer and vice president for budget and finance. Vu is currently the treasurer and assistant superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools and will replace Dan Jones, who is retiring.

The board also unanimously voted to appoint Jeremy Hueth as interim university counsel, secretary to the Board of Regents and system vice president. Hueth is currently senior managing associate university counsel and will take over for outgoing university counsel José Padilla, who is leaving CU after six months to accept a job as president of Valparaiso University.

Vu begins the job on Jan. 19 at a salary of $260,000. The treasurer’s responsibilities include managing the banking activity for four campuses, university investments and bonded debt.

“I’m thrilled and humbled to join an organization that is not only one of the top public research universities in the country, but one with a world-class team managing its finances,” Vu said in a statement. “I look forward to bringing my skills and experience to bear to help CU emerge from the pandemic and thrive in the years ahead.”

Hueth will start as interim university counsel Tuesday at a salary of $300,000. The university counsel provides legal advice to the Board of Regents, system president and administration and all four campuses.