GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Impact on Education collects more than 6,000…

Latest Headlines

Impact on Education collects more than 6,000 books as holiday gifts

Manhattan Middle School librarian Retta Kelley looks through books for students while talking with a teacher on the phone at the Impact on Education book drive on Wednesday in Louisville. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The holiday season is tough for many families during an ordinary year, but this year it’s going to be even tougher for some.

Impact on Education set out to brighten the holidays for Boulder Valley School District children by hosting a book drive from Nov. 30 to Dec. 14, and its goal was to collect 1,500 books to stock the bookshelves at Share-a-Gift’s annual Holiday Toy Shop for BVSD families. Instead, the group collected more than 6,000 books in just two weeks.

“This community continues to amaze us,” said Allison Billings, executive director of Impact on Education. “We’re grateful people recognize how much students are struggling and that small gestures add up to really meaningful actions.”

Through the help of 12 dedicated Impact on Education volunteers and the staff, the collected books are being sorted and distributed this week.

About 2,000 of the new and gently used books will be distributed Saturday during Share-a-Gift’s toy distribution. The remainder are making their way to students with the help of BVSD librarians who are stopping by the Impact on Education office to “shop” for books to give to students at their schools this week.

Whittier Elementary is planning to distribute books to about 100 families at the school, and other local schools are also finding ways to get these books into the hands of children before winter break. Any remaining books will go to BVSD’s child care sites so students in the school age care programs have additional books to read during the day and at home.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Latest Headlines

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Now You Can Update Your Home For Less

    Do your countertops and ceramic tile look like it’s still 1980? Now you can update your home for less. Refinishing...
  2. Affordable Cremation Services

    Viegut Funeral Home provides affordable cremation services to Northern Colorado families. And they take the mystery out of actual costs...
  3. Advanced Heating Systems For Your Home

    McCreery & Sun is your go-to source for heating your home. In addition to traditional furnaces and boilers, you may...
  4. These Apartments Live Big

    Enjoy exceptional apartments in a gated community at The Shores at McIntosh Lake. Spacious floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, gas...
  5. Reflexology And Bodywork

    Blooming Massage offers expert reflexology and bodywork sessions that can enhance and sustain your quality of life. Reflexology is a...