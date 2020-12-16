Noodles to test new menu items in Colorado

Can’t satisfy you’re hankering for ravioli since your local Italian joint shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic? If you live in Colorado, Illinois or Ohio, you’re in luck.

Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) is test marketing new menu items including a half-dozen varieties of ravioli and tortelloni in restaurants in those three states.

“Our new ravioli and tortelloni dishes offer a fresh take on the recipes that our guests love, loaded with specialty ingredients such as caramelized onions, ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses in the tortelloni, and a blend of ricotta, parmigiano reggiano, and mozzarella cheeses with a light touch of breadcrumbs in the ravioli,” Noodles executive chef Nick Graff said in a statement.

