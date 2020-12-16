GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Noodles to test new menu items in Colorado

Noodles to test new menu items in Colorado

Can’t satisfy you’re hankering for ravioli since your local Italian joint shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic? If you live in Colorado, Illinois or Ohio, you’re in luck.

Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) is test marketing new menu items including a half-dozen varieties of ravioli and tortelloni in restaurants in those three states.

“Our new ravioli and tortelloni dishes offer a fresh take on the recipes that our guests love, loaded with specialty ingredients such as caramelized onions, ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses in the tortelloni, and a blend of ricotta, parmigiano reggiano, and mozzarella cheeses with a light touch of breadcrumbs in the ravioli,” Noodles executive chef Nick Graff said in a statement.

