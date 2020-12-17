‘Almost like Christmas’: UCHealth Broomfield Hospital staff get vaccinated

A wave of relief surged through UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital as health care workers one by one were injected with the coronavirus vaccine Thursday.

Some of those were professionals from UCHealth Broomfield Hospital — including Medical Director of the Emergency Department Michael Mitchell.

“I walked in and at first it was a bit quiet,” he said Thursday over the phone after receiving his vaccine. “I’m not sure jovial is the right word, but (people were) happy and excited. I talked to a couple of emergency department nurses; they just felt so relieved that the day was almost here. It was almost like Christmas.”

UCHealth Broomfield Hospital did not receive any doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but state data shows it is slated to receive 200 initial allocations of the Moderna vaccine. Still, health care workers such as Mitchell received the vaccine at other locations.

Mitchell said the Broomfield hospital’s emergency department sees multiple COVID-positive or presumptive positive patients each day, especially now, during the most recent spike.

“Everyone’s very excited that the vaccine has come out and we have something, not only to protect us, but more importantly to protect our families and our patients from contracting or essentially getting this terrible virus from us,” he said.

For Mitchell, the benefits of getting vaccinated “significantly outweighed any potential or theoretical risks.”

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of misinformation being spread and obviously there’s anxiety about a new vaccine and a vaccine in general … I would encourage (the public), strongly encourage them, that when it’s available, to get vaccinated.

It’s the best way that we can help control the virus, protect our loved ones, protect our communities and our families.”

Mitchell noted that as a physician he and his colleagues always discuss with patients the concept of shared decision-making and pointing out the risks and benefits with them.

“If you have any reservations, talk to your physician or provider,” he said. “I really want people to understand the vaccine is important.”

While there wasn’t a way to quantify how many UCHealth Broomfield Hospital employees were vaccinated this first week, UCHealth spokesperson Kelly Tracer estimated the hospital system vaccinated thousands of UCHealth employees at its campuses across the state.