Boulder County looks into state program that would help compliant businesses

With a number of Boulder County businesses struggling to survive the coronavirus pandemic, county leaders are exploring the option to be part of a new state program that would make it easier for business owners to stay open, if they show they can operate safely.

While Boulder County isn’t yet eligible to apply for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s COVID-19 5 Star State Certification Program, county leaders are discussing the coordination of an administrative committee that would lead implementation of the program, according to a Boulder County Public Health news release Thursday.

The voluntary program gives business owners the chance to accelerate their reopening and be eligible for less restrictive capacity limits, the release said. Businesses that participate would be encouraged to take steps beyond what is already required by public health orders and guidelines to slow the spread of the virus, the release said.

To be eligible for the program, it’s required that the county has a two-week sustained decline in cases, a positivity percentage lower than 10% or demonstrably improving over the past two weeks, fewer than 90% of ICU beds in use, and steady or declining regional hospitalizations, the release said.

“For the 5 Star Program, we would need 14 days of declining new cases since the county percentage positivity is below 10%,” said Chana Goussetis, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson.

Boulder County on Thursday reported 109 new cases, which was down from a reported 129 new cases Wednesday. On Tuesday, the county had reported 94 new cases.

According to online Boulder County Public Health data from Nov. 1 to Thursday, there hasn’t been a consistent two-week decrease in that time frame, although case numbers have declined from a peak in mid-November. Looking at case numbers on the graph from Dec. 1 to 14, cases climbed from 143 to 166 between Dec. 1 and 2, dropping to 98 on Dec. 5, but climbing to 218 on Dec. 7 and falling on Dec. 14 to 83.

Boulder County’s percent positivity rate is 5.9%, according to state data. Goussetis explained that the positivity rate is determined by the percentage of COVID-19 tests performed that are positive. This number shows a community’s level of transmission.

Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health director, encouraged residents to follow public health orders so the positivity rate can remain below 10%.

“We are extremely aware that many of our businesses are hanging by a thread and others have had to close,” Zayach said. “This program is being launched at a challenging time when we are concerned about increased cases associated with gatherings with the winter holiday, prior to kids going back to school in person, and certainly a grave concern about what may happen on New Year’s Eve.”

With public health agencies experiencing historic demand because of the pandemic, the program would not be administered by Boulder County Public Health, although the county has offered to be a part of the administrative committee.

Boulder County Public Health, instead, has been working with the Boulder Chamber and other economic organizations to begin exploring options on how to coordinate establishing the administrative committee.

John Tayer, Boulder Chamber’s CEO and president, said there has been lots of interest in the program from local businesses.

“We are absolutely supportive of all tools that will give our businesses an opportunity to do their business,” Tayer said Thursday. “Certainly a certification program is a great opportunity along those lines.”

Scott Cook, the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, said businesses have been struggling more because the cold weather is limiting options for outdoor dining and shopping. He said he hopes the next step county leaders take is garnering feedback from the business owners.

“Businesses want to re-open,” Cook said Thursday. “Here in Boulder County our business owners are concerned about the health and wellness of their employees and customers as well. If there is a path forward that strikes a balance between health concerns and being able to open, then many of our businesses are going to be very interested in that.”

Cook said the Longmont Chamber is interested in joining the administrative committee or in providing input through a partner such as the Northwest Chamber Alliance.

Tayer thanked the county for beginning to explore options to implement the program.

“They recognize that our small businesses are struggling significantly due to ongoing operations restrictions,” Tayer said. “Programs like this can be a critical lifeline, helping our businesses do their business while protecting public health.”

County leaders said creating the administrative committee is the next step in developing the program. The committee would include stakeholders such as local chambers of commerce, nonprofits, local leaders, and industry members, along with a staff member from Boulder County Public Health, the release said.

The committee will need to identify funding to implement the program, determine how compliance and enforcement will be conducted, and then apply to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the release said. The effort remains too preliminary to know how much the program would cost, Tayer said.

The county said local businesses interested in the certification program should reach out to their chambers of commerce and watch for updates.

In the meantime, as people shop in preparation for the holidays, Cook reminded them of the importance of supporting their local businesses.

“As people are out and about shopping, stop in and grab takeout from one of our restaurants and take it home,” Cook said. “If you want these restaurants to be here when we are done with this, it’s very important to support them now.”