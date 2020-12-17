Boulder says 1,000 have been housed since 2017

After years of caring for her parents in Texas, Emily Olivia Marton had no place to live once they died. She spent years couch surfing or sleeping in her car.

When she moved to Boulder, Marton hoped it would be an inclusive and safe place for her to transition, something she’s wanted to do since childhood. Marton, a transgender woman, ultimately found shelter at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, and after living there off and on for more than a year, she’s now moved into an apartment owned by Boulder Housing Partners, the city’s housing authority.

“They really went out of their way to help me. They’ve been helping me left and right,” she said about the shelter and Boulder’s Housing and Human Services Department.

In that way, Marton is part of Boulder’s success story. Since adopting a “housing first” strategy in 2017, the city reports having helped 1,000 people experiencing homelessness into stable housing. That number, however, is fairly broad.

Housing stability, according to a news release from the city, can involve assistance in obtaining housing, diversion, reunification, long-term programs, substance use treatment or other programs such as Ready to Work at Bridge House, which offers participants paid work, housing and case management support.

When people are helped into housing, they’re tracked and typically stay in touch with the city via a case manager who helps with resources and support. But when they go through diversion or reunification, it can be difficult to track people and hard to know whether people have truly found their way into a stable housing situation.

“They are interested in tracking that, but to be honest, that’s not always successful,” city spokesperson Zach McGee said, noting people sometimes have temporary phones and aren’t easy to contact.

Boulder and Longmont work together with Boulder County and the area housing authorities through a partnership called Homeless Solutions for Boulder County. The partnership has for three years prioritized housing above all else. According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the “housing first” approach operates under a belief that people must have basic necessities in order to get a job or address addiction or mental health disorders.

“Housing isn’t the solution,” McGee said. “Housing is just the first step.”

“If we’re trying to resolve somebody’s addiction or resolve somebody’s mental health issues while they’re still homeless, the results are just not very good,” Boulder Shelter for the Homeless Executive Director Greg Harms said. “It’s far more effective to work on getting somebody housed and then start to address those issue once they have the stability of housing.”

Advocates often push city officials to stop enforcement of the urban camping ban, which prohibits people from sheltering outside, and see that as a more effective way to support people experiencing homelessness. Many people in open comment at Boulder City Council meetings and through organizations such as Safe Access For Everyone (SAFE) Boulder argue for more creative ways to house people, including a designated campground or a tiny home village.

When it comes to her experience, Marton said she followed the shelter rules and had no problems. She commended the shelter and the city for the work they do to help those experiencing homelessness and couldn’t think of anything that should be done differently.

“If you do what you’re supposed to do, stay out of trouble, they will help you,” she said.

But activists often push back on this, saying housing is a basic human right and shouldn’t be reliant on a person being sober or behaving in a certain manner. According to an August study by Homeless and Housing Strategies for California, many of those experiencing homelessness are wary of shelters for a variety of reasons, including that many shelters do not accept pets and separate family units. Some are fearful of experiencing violence.

The study notes the growing need for trauma-informed shelters, which among other things, incorporate a safe physical environment into the design of the shelter.

Still, Homeless Policy Manager Vicki Ebner said 1,000 is a number that should be celebrated.

“It is a lot of people. I think that the important piece of it is that it’s permanently ending somebody’s homelessness,” she said.

“We’ve had an impact on some of our most vulnerable,” Ebner said.