Former CU regent Jack Anderson, a ‘Forever Buff,’ dies

Above and beyond most things in his life, Jack Anderson was a Buff.

When the former University of Colorado regent and CU Boulder alumnus wrote his own obituary five years ago, he predicted he would die in his recliner after his Buffs won a football game. That almost came true. Anderson passed away Dec. 2 in his recliner with one of his daughters by his side, only a few days shy of a game. He was 90 years old.

Friends, family and colleagues remember Anderson as a man committed to the University of Colorado, earning two degrees from CU Boulder, serving two terms on the Board of Regents and rarely missing a home football game.

Anderson had season tickets for almost 50 years, said his daughter, Jenny Anderson. The first game he missed broke a 34-year streak and was because one of his daughters was born on a Saturday in October.

“There was his family, and his family at CU, and it was kind of even,” Jenny Anderson said. “He just loved the university, and I think he would do anything to improve it and make it a better place.”

Jack Anderson graduated from CU Boulder with a degree in political science in 1952 and graduated from Colorado Law in 1954, according to the university. He would go on to play minor league baseball, serve as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and go into private practice.

When the Board of Regents expanded from six to nine members in 1972, Gov. John Love appointed Anderson to fill one of the new seats for a six-year term. He ran for reelection and won a second term, serving on the board until 1984.

One of Anderson’s passion projects on the board was changing the university’s official colors — and its football jerseys — from black and gold to sky blue and silver. The change only lasted a few years before popular opinion caused university leaders to change the colors back.

“He liked it because it was like the Colorado blue sky at 9,000 feet,” Jenny Anderson said. “Plus, he looked good in blue.”

Dick Tharp served as general counsel to the Board of Regents while Jack Anderson was on the board. Tharp is also a former CU Boulder athletic director.

Anderson was on the board during a turbulent time, Tharp said, as university leaders grappled with the civil rights movement and the car bombings that killed Los Seis de Boulder, six Chicano activists who were current, former and prospective CU Boulder students.

“I think that Jack essentially represented what a lot of people still feel today, which is that you have a tie to your institution that doesn’t ever go away,” Tharp said.

“Whether you’re upset with it or whether you like it, there’s that lifetime of being involved with your institution, and I think Jack took that to heart and that was the way Jack governed on the board, and that’s the way he lived his life, being supportive of the university in whatever way he could support it,” he said.

In a statement, CU Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano described Anderson as “the epitome of a ‘Forever Buff.’”

That commitment even extended to his cars, Jenny Anderson said. After successfully changing the university’s colors to sky blue and silver, Jack Anderson went out one day for an oil change and came back with a different car — a Dodge Shelby painted in CU’s new colors.

A celebration of life service will be scheduled when hugging is allowed, according to Anderson’s obituary.