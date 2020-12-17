Longmont landscaping firm files for bankruptcy protection

The Newell Mowing Co., a Longmont-based firm that does business as Green Man Lawn & Landscape, filed for Chapter 11 protection this week in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

In its bankruptcy filing, Green Man claims between one and 49 creditors.

The firm has $238,381.92 in assets and $966,064.31 in liabilities, court documents show.

According to its website, Green Man provides a variety of landscaping and lawn care services from commercial mowing to roof garden installation.

The firm is represented by attorneys with Denver’s Berken Cloyes PC. Lawyers did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

