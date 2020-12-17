New Boulder Reservoir visitor services center to officially open next summer

The new visitor services center at the Boulder Reservoir, which will have a restaurant and events space, is expected to celebrate its grand opening next summer, a year later than planned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, some people who live near the reservoir are worried that the new center will bring inebriated drivers, loud music and more traffic to their neighborhood. Their concerns, which were expressed by some Tuesday in open comment at a Boulder City Council meeting, come ahead of a Feb. 17 hearing where Boulder’s Beverage Licensing Authority will determine whether the new space should have a liquor license.

Eric Tussey said that in the past three years, he’s watched the reservoir host more events than ever. Most 2020 events were canceled, but the reservoir typically hosts the Ironman triathlon, an annual Polar Plunge and more.

“This is a very big concern for the neighborhood because we didn’t move out here to have restaurants and bars and bands and inebriated drivers on our neighborhood loop,” he said. We’re very concerned about it.”

Sharon Anderson shared similar fears.

“A simple idea to help boaters and swimmers get a snack has blossomed into an event center operating seven days a week,” she said.

Boulder is partnering with Josh Dinar of the Dine and Dash group, which runs River and Woods and T/ACO, on the restaurant and event space. In a letter to the neighbors, Dinar said his team will manage a rotating roster of food trucks and a grill and bar during the day. In the evening, he intends to offer a sit-down restaurant and a space for private events.

“Our intention is not to create a daily spring break scene or entice new crowds of people looking to drink,” Dinar wrote.

The city currently allows open containers throughout the park, except on the Fourth of July when it’s banned all outside alcohol to create a more family-friendly environment.

That rule will continue, but only outside the boundaries of the liquor license if it’s approved in February. In this respect, the city sees a formal liquor license as a way to monitor and control alcohol consumption.

“If the restaurant were to open without a liquor license, and without changes to current city code, reservoir beach visitors will continue to be able to bring their own alcohol on premise and consume it without oversight or third-party responsibility,” Boulder Parks and Recreation Director Ali Rhodes wrote in an update to council.