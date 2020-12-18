Boulder County Jail dealing with staff quarantines in wake of coronavirus outbreak

In the aftermath of inmates, staff and contract workers testing positive for COVID-19 last week, the Boulder County Jail has been dealing with significantly reduced staff numbers caused by quarantine protocols.

The Boulder County Jail last week reported that three inmates, an employee and two contract workers had tested positive for COVID-19. As of Friday, Boulder County Sheriff’s Division Chief Jeff Goetz said that 22 inmates had tested positive and that six additional inmates were being quarantined and awaiting test results.

With 24 workers also under quarantine, the jail has been running at roughly 60% of its usual staff, Goetz said.

Goetz said that Aramark, the jail’s contracted kitchen service, has brought in two extra kitchen workers to help in the absence of the workers who had tested positive or were quarantining. Deputies also have been working overtime to make up the difference, including helping to prepare meals, Goetz said.

“Any time you reduce your staff, you’re going to run into problems,” Goetz said. “Our jail is no different than any other jail in the state of Colorado. No jail has extra staff. We have enough staff to maintain safety of the facility.”

A tip emailed to the Camera by a former inmate who said he was released Thursday alleged dayslong disruption of the jail’s laundry service. However, Goetz said laundry services only were suspended for a half day on Thursday, and have since resumed.

Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said that public health and the jail have been working in partnership to manage the outbreak.

“I checked with our folks working with the jail and we’re not aware of any complaints,” Goussetis said. “The outbreak is impacting the inmate worker module so it has affected some services such as laundry and meals services.”

While Goussetis referred to the infections at the jail as an outbreak, the facility is not listed on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s most recent weekly outbreak report, which is released on Wednesdays. The state considers an outbreak to occur when two or more people have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a workplace or facility within 14 days.

As of Friday evening, Goetz said that there are 245 inmates in the Boulder County Jail. Goetz said jail staff has been in communication with the Boulder County District Attorney and the courts in the hopes of finding opportunities to reduce the inmate population amid the outbreak. Twenty inmates, who had fewer than 45 days remaining on their sentence, were released Friday as a result, Goetz said.

“We’re not the only jail on the Front Range experiencing this, and we are trying hard to mitigate it as best we can,” Goetz said.