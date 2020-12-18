Boulder settles with former employee

Boulder City Council on Tuesday agreed to pay a $67,464.42 settlement to former employee Allison Jedamus.

Jedamus brought a claim against the city, though city officials did not share specifics in the council agenda packet and City Attorney Tom Carr said he could not provide more information.

The money comes from the city’s loss fund and is “within the city’s anticipated loss planning parameters,” according to a memo provided to council.

Jedamus was part of the Boulder Police Department’s animal protection unit that won a department award in 2019.