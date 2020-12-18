GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Boulder to host Cornel West, Robert George…

Latest Headlines

CU Boulder to host Cornel West, Robert George discussion

University of Colorado Boulder officials attempted to assure city officials at their biannual meeting Thursday that plans to return students to campus in the fall are safe. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

University of Colorado Boulder will host a virtual conversation between Harvard University Professor Cornel West and Princeton University Professor Robert George about civil discourse on Jan. 21.

The event, sponsored by the campus’ Aquinas Institute for Catholic Thought, the Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization and the Center for Leadership, will focus on “friendship and faith across the political divide,” according to a campus announcement.

The live discussion will be at 7 p.m. over Zoom. The event is free, and attendees can register at thomascenter.org/civildiscourse.

Katie Langford

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Things To Do

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Care For Sports Related Injuries

    Getting the proper care for sports related injuries helps ensure proper healing and shortens your recovery time. If you need...
  2. Now You Can Update Your Home For Less

    Do your countertops and ceramic tile look like it’s still 1980? Now you can update your home for less. Refinishing...
  3. Affordable Cremation Services

    Viegut Funeral Home provides affordable cremation services to Northern Colorado families. And they take the mystery out of actual costs...
  4. Advanced Heating Systems For Your Home

    McCreery & Sun is your go-to source for heating your home. In addition to traditional furnaces and boilers, you may...
  5. These Apartments Live Big

    Enjoy exceptional apartments in a gated community at The Shores at McIntosh Lake. Spacious floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, gas...