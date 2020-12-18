GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Fantz in Your Pants: The 12 months of 2020

Opinion

Bear with me as I sing two holly bloody jolly songs for the season

By | fantzc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera

In the first month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the second month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the third month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the fourth month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, the Daily halts print ops, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the fifth month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, racial in-e-qui-tyyy, the Daily halts print ops, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the sixth month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, Denver’s wafting tear gas, racial in-e-qui-tyyy, the Daily halts print ops, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the seventh month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, a 10% pay cut, Denver’s wafting tear gas, racial in-e-qui-tyyy, the Daily halts print ops, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the eighth month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, Colorado fires a-raging, a 10% pay cut, Denver’s wafting tear gas, racial in-e-qui-tyyy, the Daily halts print ops, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the ninth month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, virtual and Zoom burnout, Colorado fires a-raging, a 10% pay cut, Denver’s wafting tear gas, racial in-e-qui-tyyy, the Daily halts print ops, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the 10th month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, The Donald gets the COVID, virtual and Zoom burnout, Colorado fires a-raging, a 10% pay cut, Denver’s wafting tear gas, racial in-e-qui-tyyy, the Daily halts print ops, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the 11th month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, more remote learning, The Donald gets the COVID, virtual and Zoom burnout, Colorado fires a-raging, a 10% pay cut, Denver’s wafting tear gas, racial in-e-qui-tyyy, the Daily halts print ops, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the 12th month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, 12 months of cataclysm, more remote learning, The Donald gets the COVID, virtual and Zoom burnout, Colorado fires a-raging, a 10% pay cut, Denver’s wafting tear gas, racial in-e-qui-tyyy, the Daily halts print ops, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

And now join me in this plea for the new year:

Oh 2021, can the stars be brightly shining? You are the Year of the Metal Ox.

Long lay the world, in Dumpster fire, ‘til you appear and we plead anxiety loses fear.

A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices, for yonder breaks, a new and glorious year.

Pleeeeeeease be the bee’s knees. I can hear the future’s voices. Oh, 2021 divine. Oh 2021, you’ll probably still be unkind. Oh 2021, divine. Oh 2021, oh 2021, please shine.

Christy Fantz | Central Features Editor

Christy Fantz has been covering Boulder's features beat for 15 years. As a longtime columnist for the Colorado Daily and current features editor for Boulder County newspapers, Fantz enjoys temporarily rendering readers' jaws agape with a little love tase now and again. It keeps us young.
