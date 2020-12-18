Fantz in Your Pants: The 12 months of 2020

In the first month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the second month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the third month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the fourth month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, the Daily halts print ops, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the fifth month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, racial in-e-qui-tyyy, the Daily halts print ops, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the sixth month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, Denver’s wafting tear gas, racial in-e-qui-tyyy, the Daily halts print ops, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the seventh month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, a 10% pay cut, Denver’s wafting tear gas, racial in-e-qui-tyyy, the Daily halts print ops, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the eighth month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, Colorado fires a-raging, a 10% pay cut, Denver’s wafting tear gas, racial in-e-qui-tyyy, the Daily halts print ops, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the ninth month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, virtual and Zoom burnout, Colorado fires a-raging, a 10% pay cut, Denver’s wafting tear gas, racial in-e-qui-tyyy, the Daily halts print ops, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the 10th month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, The Donald gets the COVID, virtual and Zoom burnout, Colorado fires a-raging, a 10% pay cut, Denver’s wafting tear gas, racial in-e-qui-tyyy, the Daily halts print ops, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the 11th month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, more remote learning, The Donald gets the COVID, virtual and Zoom burnout, Colorado fires a-raging, a 10% pay cut, Denver’s wafting tear gas, racial in-e-qui-tyyy, the Daily halts print ops, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

In the 12th month of 2020, the Year of the Rat sent to me, 12 months of cataclysm, more remote learning, The Donald gets the COVID, virtual and Zoom burnout, Colorado fires a-raging, a 10% pay cut, Denver’s wafting tear gas, racial in-e-qui-tyyy, the Daily halts print ops, a big fat lockdown, a global pandemic and a fresh start to the nth degree.

And now join me in this plea for the new year:

Oh 2021, can the stars be brightly shining? You are the Year of the Metal Ox.

Long lay the world, in Dumpster fire, ‘til you appear and we plead anxiety loses fear.

A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices, for yonder breaks, a new and glorious year.

Pleeeeeeease be the bee’s knees. I can hear the future’s voices. Oh, 2021 divine. Oh 2021, you’ll probably still be unkind. Oh 2021, divine. Oh 2021, oh 2021, please shine.