Indian Peaks Wilderness backcountry permits can be purchased online next season

Although backcountry permits have been required for campers since 1985, 2021 will be the first year in which users can purchase those permits online.

According to news release from the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, people in mid-March will be able to view permit availability, book reservations, pay online, print permits and manage reservations online from one account.

The new system makes it easier, considering visitors have access to the system at all times and can view backcountry availability ahead of time.

Permits are required for overnight camping from June 1 to Sept. 15 and any time for groups of 8 to 12 people.

For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/arp/recarea/?recid=80803.