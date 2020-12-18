Landlord’s lawsuit claims Ted’s Montana Grill owes $80K in back rent

Ted’s Montana Grill, which shuttered it’s Boulder Pearl Street steakhouse a year ago, owes almost $81,000 in back rent and fees, the restaurant’s former landlord claims.

Through its affiliate 1701 Pearl Street LLC, commercial landlord Unico Properties LLC, which counts among its Boulder holdings the roughly 4,600-square-foot restaurant space at 1701 Pearl St., sued Ted’s ownership group TMG of Colorado LLC this week in Boulder County District Court.

Atlanta-based Ted’s was founded by media mogul Ted Turner and restaurateur George W. McKerrow.

The Boulder restaurant opened in 2010 and closed in early 2019, but there are a handful of Ted’s restaurants still operating in the Denver suburbs and in Colorado Springs.

According to Unico’s complaint, Ted’s lease expired in August 2020. Prior to that expiration, Ted’s breached the lease terms “by, among other things, failing to pay rent, operating costs, late charges, repair and restoration costs, and other fees and expenses.”

In total, Unico claims Ted’s owes $80,746.69.

Neither party to the suit responded to requests for comment Friday.

