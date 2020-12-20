GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports 77 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County on Sunday reported 77 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.

To date, Boulder County Public Health has reported 13,775 positive or probable cases. The death toll remained at 166. There have been 392 people hospitalized.

The University of Colorado Boulder, which did not update its online coronavirus dashboard Sunday, recorded two new positive tests on Saturday. The two positive cases were recorded out of 152 diagnostic tests taken Friday. The university also took 407 monitoring tests Friday. Since the start of the semester Aug. 24, the university has reported 1,708 positive test results.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there have been 308,890 positive or probable cases. Among the cases, there have been 4,368 deaths, and of those, there have been 3,427 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 17,171 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 2,034,633 people tested.

