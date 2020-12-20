Republican officials say Colorado elections are fair. Some Republican voters doubt it

Several times this month, Republican election officials in Colorado, along with leaders in the Colorado Republican Party, have hailed the state’s election system, drawing passionate rebukes from party loyalists and conservative activists convinced of widespread election fraud, despite a lack of evidence.

The result is an intraparty rift over a core tenet of American democracy — trust in elections — that is without precedent in modern history. “We think the election process is being abused and we are not happy with it,” said Holly Kasun, a member of the Colorado Election Integrity Project, which was created in late November to push for investigations into election integrity.

This is not the first time that political parties have questioned election security or results, but it has reached a new level in this year’s presidential election. It’s also the first time an incumbent president is making the claims, said Paul Teske, dean of the School of Public Affairs at the University of Colorado Denver. Donald Trump and his allies have filed dozens of election-related lawsuits, almost all of which have been denied.

“The president has whipped up this whole frenzy of things that have no basis in reality, and he’s good at that, and his supporters believe a lot of what he says, whether it has basis in reality or not,” Teske said.

The 2020 election is the first Ray Langston, chair of the Montrose County Republican Party, has not trusted. So, on Nov. 24, he voted against certifying the Western Slope county’s election results, despite having total faith in Tressa Guynes, Montrose County’s Republican clerk and recorder, and seeing no evidence of fraud there. The board of canvassers certified the results in a 2-1 vote.

“This is a protest on my part,” Langston told Guynes, a fellow member of the board.

His concerns, as spelled out in a one-page statement to the canvassing board, were fourfold: that Dominion voting software can be manipulated (the company and county clerks say this isn’t true); that Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, is too partisan; that president-elect Joe Biden is possibly guilty of treason because of his son’s overseas dealings; and that the media is biased.

The following week, Langston took issue with U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a Windsor Republican who chairs the Colorado GOP, hosting a call on election integrity that ended with Buck and several Republican clerks stating emphatically that Colorado’s elections are safe and secure. Guynes was one of the clerks.

“Colorado’s system is the gold standard. It is absolutely amazing,” she said then.

The Zoom video call was streamed live to conservative social media site CaucusRoom. During and after the call, Trump’s Colorado supporters fired back at Buck and the clerks, calling them phony conservatives and anti-Trump.

“Your orchestrated, coordinated, and manipulative narrative intended to gaslight and pacify the people of Colorado is wholly rejected,” the Colorado Election Integrity Project wrote to Buck, a steadfast supporter of the president.

“I’m praying that somebody primaries him next cycle,” said Casper Stockham, a former Republican congressional candidate, who doesn’t believe the Colorado GOP is doing enough to support Trump. “The majority of Republican voters do not trust the outcome of the election in Colorado,” he added, saying this is the first U.S. election he has doubted.

In an interview Thursday, Buck reiterated his support for county clerks and his belief that there is no significant election fraud in Colorado. He said Coloradans watching cable news shows and hearing stories of election fraud elsewhere in the country have applied that to Colorado.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that people are frustrated. A lot of these people believe very strongly in President Trump and appreciate what he’s done and they don’t understand how others cannot see the accomplishments of the Trump administration,” the congressman said.

When asked if he trusts Dominion, Buck said, “I trust the clerks and recorders to implement the system in a way that guarantees a credible election outcome.” He will not join several other congressional conservatives in challenging certification of the presidential election Jan. 6. He also will not seek a second two-year term as Colorado GOP chairman next year.

The disconnect between Republicans who defend Colorado elections and those who attack their credibility can make for odd moments. George Brauchler, a Republican district attorney for the 18th Judicial District and unsuccessful candidate for attorney general in 2018, defended Colorado elections as “pretty darn safe” on his radio show Dec. 5. But his guest, conservative activist Joe Oltmann, insisted “ginormous” corruption likely cost Brauchler his 2018 race.

The current dynamic in Colorado has played out across the country. In swing states, Republican secretaries of state, Republican clerks, and Republican-appointed judges have refused to nullify the presidential election or give credence to claims of widespread fraud, finding them to be baseless.

Kasun, with the Election Integrity Project, a loose group of several hundred Coloradans who met over social media, said she is just as doubtful of Republican-run elections as those monitored by Democrats and, for the first time in her life, doubts elections here in Colorado are secure. When asked who she trusts, she cited social media accounts, Wall Street analysts, and statisticians casting doubt on the election.

“I talked to plenty of county clerks and they keep saying, ‘Yeah, Dominion has worked great for us for many years. We’ve never had any problems.’ Well, they don’t know what they don’t know. That’s Republican and Democrat county clerks. They just have no idea what’s going on,” she said.

Kasun played a role in overseeing elections this year: She was an election judge in Boulder County. Kasun says she did not see any evidence of fraud, and was impressed by the adjudication process, in which ballots flagged during the scanning stage are reviewed by members of both political parties before being approved. But Kasun believes Dominion software could have switched votes, something the company and county clerks strongly deny.

Dominion was selected for use in Colorado elections by a bipartisan committee under former Republican Secretary of State Wayne Williams. Still, members of the Colorado Election Integrity Project have protested weekly outside the state Capitol, most recently on Tuesday during a meeting of the Legislative Audit Committee on election integrity.

Williams, now a Colorado Springs councilman, has repeatedly lauded Colorado’s election and mail ballot system. On Tuesday, he told committee members that in Colorado, the voting systems accurately record votes, and officials have proven it with Dominion 868 times.

“So, there is no one in Moscow, nobody in Beijing, nobody in Antifa, nobody in the Trump campaign that has changed a single ballot in the state of Colorado because you physically can’t do that unless you broke into the clerk’s office, you bypass the cyber locks, you somehow circumvented the 24-7 video surveillance and the security protocols that are in place,” Williams said.

The unsuccessful Republican-led effort to approve an audit of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office turned into a more than eight-hour meeting that produced no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Republicans after the meeting said there may be no proof of rampant fraud, but it would be beneficial to do an extensive audit of the election systems. Democrats called the demands for a forensic audit trafficking in debunked conspiracy theories and harmful to all Coloradans.

Assurances that Colorado’s system is safe, the lack of evidence supporting allegations of theft of votes, the losing court battles won’t change the mind of voters like Jim Saunders, a member of the Election Integrity Project.

“This has gone way beyond whether or not the incumbent Donald J. Trump or Joe Biden win the election,” the Erie resident said. “It’s whether or not the will of the American people is being heard.”