Boulder County reports 71 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Boulder County Public Health reported 71 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Monday.

The person who died was in their 80s and was the resident of a long-term care facility, according to public health spokesperson Chana Goussetis.

To date, Boulder County has had 13,846 positive or probable coronavirus cases, 167 deaths and 393 hospitalizations. There were 77 people hospitalized as of Monday.

The county’s five-day positivity rate, which tracks the percent of coronavirus tests that are positive, was at 3.8%, the lowest since mid-October.

Of the 477 coronavirus cases reported during the past week, 58% were among white people, 36% were among Hispanic or Latinx people and 5% were among people of another race.

Boulder County’s population is 77.8% white, 13.8% Hispanic/Latinx, 4.6% Asian, 2.6% other race, 0.8% Black and 0.3% American Indian or Alaska Native.

The University of Colorado Boulder does not report coronavirus data on Mondays.

Public health leaders on Monday urged metro Denver residents to double down on their efforts to slow the spread of the virus during the holiday season by keeping gatherings within the same household, wearing masks, avoiding crowds, physical distancing and hand-washing.

“Residents across the metro Denver region are doing their part to slow the current surge, and we are grateful because we know these efforts come at a cost,” said Bill Burman, executive director of Denver Public Health and co-chair of Metro Denver Partnership for Health, in a statement. Boulder County is a member of MDPH.

“Now is the worst time for us to become complacent. Our counties still have very high case rates, and we have already witnessed the health and economic consequences of loosening distancing and mitigation policies too quickly,” Burman said.

Boulder Valley active cases

BVSD elementary schools

  • Emerald: 1
  • Halcyon: 1
  • Lafayette: 3

Peak to Peak Charter: 1

  • University Hill: 1
  • Multiple Schools: 1

BVSD high schools

  • Broomfield/ED Center: 1
  • Centaurus: 1

BVSD departments

  • Boulder Transportation Terminal: 1

St. Vrain Valley active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

  • Burlington: 1
  • Central: 2
  • Indian Peaks: 2
  • Legacy: 1
  • Lyons: 1
  • Mead: 1

SVVSD middle schools

  • Erie: 4
  • Sunset: 1

SVVSD high schools

  • Erie: 2
  • Silver Creek: 1
  • Skyline: 1
  • Longmont: 1

Other campuses:

  • LaunchED Virtual Academy: 2
  • Multiple Schools: 1
  • Main Street School: 1
  • Central Administration: 2

