Clovis says initial Phase III data is positive for ovarian cancer study

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) said the first round of data from a Phase III study of its flagship drug in ovarian cancer patients showed the drug can inhibit further growth of the cancer.

In filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday morning, the Boulder-based Clovis said out of 349 enrolled patients, the group that took Rubraca suffered relapses at two-thirds the rate of a control group receiving only chemotherapy.

Those relapses also took longer, as the study reported the median rate of relapse for patients taking the drug was 7.4 months compared to 5.7 months for the chemotherapy control group.

The study is a post-marketing commitment, or a trial that a drug developer agrees to carry out after its drug is approved for sale. Rubraca was approved for sale by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018.

Rubraca is also approved for use in treating certain types of pancreatic cancers. It is Clovis’ only treatment that is approved for sale.

Clovis’ study results come months after it laid off 45 sales employees and issued $50 million in new debt after posting a net loss of $78.67 million in the prior quarter.

