Jefferson Academy donates budgeted homecoming money to create care packages

After the coronavirus pandemic stole their homecoming dance, Jefferson Academy Student Council instead donated money set aside for the event to fund care packages for families in need during the holiday season.

For Student Council, it was the perfect way to give back ahead of the holidays.

“We’ve been trying to find stuff to do to bring people together, and it hasn’t been happening because of COVID restrictions and now the weather,” Sophomore Class President Sophia Renner said. “When the opportunity came, everyone was willing to step up. Especially at this time of the year, it’s even more important that we come together and make sure everyone knows they’re cared for. That was running through my mind, these families really need our help, and we definitely have the funds to be able to do that.”

Mathematics teacher and Student Council sponsor Mary Ferbrache said when she presented the idea, Student Council members didn’t think twice.

“When I told them (about the care packages), they were on it like wildfire,” she said. “They were super, super generous.”

Student Council donated the $2,500 budgeted for the dance along with other donations to provide gifts for 11 households, made up of 44 Jefferson Academy community members.

Community Engagement Specialist Lena Sewell said Jefferson Academy started at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic identifying families in need. There was a small campaign in the spring asking for donations to the families, and the school continued ongoing support as the money allowed. As fall approached, Sewell said the school asked again and identified additional people in need.

Sewell and the donated money purchased toys, gas gift cards and other supplies for families in need. Sewell started delivering the gifts Monday — socially distanced.

“When we asked parents, we gave them a short form asking them for one wish list item for each person in their household, and at the very end said if you had a need or a want in your family what would it be,” Sewell said. “Without exception, every adult answered we actually need our utility bill paid for in December.”

Sewell said the individuals in the Jefferson Academy community who received the gifts remained anonymous. But for Student Council members, that wasn’t the point.

“It almost doesn’t matter, as long as it’s helping,” Student Council member Grace Norman said.

“One of the biggest things is focusing on giving back to the community surrounding our school,” Junior and Student Body Vice President Justus Vigil said. “We wanted to give back in some sort of way.”

Senior Madison Jett said she was in a similar situation last year, and felt the donation was especially important this year.

“Last year my family was really struggling through the holidays,” Jett said. “I would just be really bummed if I was going through the same situation as last year and with the added COVID restrictions, if I couldn’t be at school and I couldn’t celebrate with my friends.”

Student Body President Sibi Raja said the donation has given Student Council the momentum to keep working.

“(This donation) is giving us a sense of momentum to keep going forward, to use this throughout the year, planning more virtual activities,” Raja said.