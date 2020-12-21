Two men arrested in connection to Boulder bike shop burglaries

Two men were arrested Sunday in connection with burglaries at Boulder bike shops in November, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Richard Hickman, 32, of Denver and Kevin Kucharski, 36, of Golden were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing Trek Bicycle, 2626 Baseline Road and CycleWorx, 5360 Arapahoe Ave.

Hickman and Kucharski each have been charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of theft, three counts of possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief, Boulder Police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said.

Officers recovered more than $60,000 worth of stolen bicycles and bicycle parts from their residences in Denver and Golden, according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department. Officers also recovered two guns, burglary tools and methamphetamine.

Waugh declined to state how investigators identified Hickman and Kucharski were connected to the burglaries. The Boulder Police Department is continuing to investigate other bike theft rings that could be impacting the city, Waugh said.

“These two suspects were identified and arrested because of numerous hours of detailed investigative work by detectives and the great partnerships we have with our fellow law enforcement agencies, specifically Louisville and Golden Police departments,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement. “This remains an active and ongoing investigation into dismantling organized, metro-area bike theft rings.”

Tori Broughton, district retail manager for Trek, said it was heartening to see the work police put into finding the suspects.

“So many municipalities don’t take retail theft and bike theft seriously, they just say that it happens and it is what it is. It’s awesome that not only did Boulder Police Department take it seriously, but they were able to work with other municipalities to find the bikes,” she said. “For us as a larger company we can write those things off and while it’s not great, for smaller businesses it comes right out of their wallets.”

Anyone with information connected to the burglaries can contact Detective Aaron Brunn at 303-441-4120 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimeshurt.com. Individuals can register their bikes with the Boulder Police Department at bouldercolorado.gov/police/bicycle-registration.