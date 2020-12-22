GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

California investor buys Broomfield industrial site for $24M

A holding company affiliated with a San Francisco-based real estate investment firm recently paid just more than $24 million to purchase a newly built warehouse and distribution facility in Broomfield off U.S. 36.

SBLO Park 36, which is registered to the California address of Stockbridge Capital Group LLC, bought the almost 140,000-square-foot building from Hoyt Development LLC, an entity affiliated with White Plains, N.Y., address of Red Starr Investments.

The building, marketed as Broomfield Commerce Center, is adjacent to the site of a second proposed 173,120-square-foot industrial building, according to marketing materials from brokerage Cushman & Wakefield.

According to 2017 media reports, Red Starr demolished an existing 110,000-square-foot structure on the 20-acre Hoyt Street site to make room for the new two-building business park.

