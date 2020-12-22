Commuting Solutions to convene Legislative Breakfast

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Congressman Joe Neguse and other local, state and federal officials will speak at Commuting Solutions’ 12th annual Legislative Breakfast Jan. 7.

The virtual event will delve into transportation issues in the northwest metro region, including priorities for funding, projects and legislation before the 2021 legislative session.

Speakers also will discuss how the climate crisis relates to transportation, as well as modernization of how transportation is funded.

Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy — Colorado, will serve as keynote speaker, addressing “Climate, Air Quality and Transportation Electrification.”

“The Legislative Breakfast is such an inspirational way to start 2021,” Commuting Solutions executive director Audrey DeBarros said in a prepared statement. “We convene all these leaders, who live in the northwest metro region, and hear what their thoughts and priorities are regarding these very important topics and projects. The northwest metro region is lucky to have such powerful dignitaries in our backyard.”

The complete agenda and registration information for the Legislative Breakfast can be found at bit.ly/2JchauT.

